MADRID, April 2 Spanish testing and inspection company Applus+ said on Wednesday it would launch an initial public offering for institutional investors to raise 300 million euros ($413.83 million), mainly to pay off debt.

The sale of the Barcelona-based company, owned by private equity firm Carlyle, will be Spain's first corporate IPO since 2011. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Day)