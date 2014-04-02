Software maker MuleSoft soars in debut
March 17 MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 49.7 percent in their debut, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of $3.21 billion.
MADRID, April 2 Spanish testing and inspection company Applus+ said on Wednesday it would launch an initial public offering for institutional investors to raise 300 million euros ($413.83 million), mainly to pay off debt.
The sale of the Barcelona-based company, owned by private equity firm Carlyle, will be Spain's first corporate IPO since 2011. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Day)
* Had previously filed for IPO of up to $100 million in September 2016
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.