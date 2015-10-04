* Half of young Spaniards jobless despite economic rebound
* German-style apprenticeship scheme taken up by big firms
* Small firms lack resources to invest more in training
* Youth unemployment is a key issue in December's election
By Raquel Castillo and Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Oct 4 Kelvin Heredia dropped out of
school aged 16 during the heady days of Spain's real estate boom
to take up well-paid work as a window fitter.
Now, a decade later, Heredia is unemployed and without
qualifications, a plight that highlights two intractable
problems holding back Spain's economy - the highest youth
unemployment rate in the European Union, a ranking it reclaimed
from Greece in June, and the highest school drop-out rate.
"Ten years ago you could get a job without qualifications
and without experience. It was enough just to want to work,"
said Heredia, 27, who as a teenager used to earn nearly as much
as his parents but whose income has since shrunk by two-thirds.
Youth unemployment remains a big headache for Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy's centre-right government as it prepares for what
promises to be a closely-fought national election on Dec. 20.
Spain's economy is expected to grow by 3.3 percent this
year, one of the strongest rates in the euro zone, but almost
one in two young Spaniards remains without a job - the same
level as when Rajoy came to power in 2011 calling youth
unemployment "a national disgrace".
Overall, unemployment in Spain stands at 22.4 percent.
Despite seven overhauls in the past four decades, Spain's
education system still fails to adequately prepare students for
the job market, academics and businesses say.
The mismatch between education and employment was masked
during Spain's decade-long construction boom when young people
dropped out of school to get well-paid work on building sites.
When boom turned to bust, these jobs dried up, leaving
thousands of young unskilled people on state benefits. Since
then, even those with university degrees have struggled to find
work or end up taking jobs for which they are over-qualified.
In 2014, only 35 percent of recent Spanish graduates from
social science and law programmes were working in jobs requiring
university credentials, according to a report from the
Organisation for Cooperation and Development in Europe (OECD).
Such shortcomings weigh on productivity, burden the social
security system and have also prompted tens of thousands of
young people to emigrate to northern Europe in search of work.
Spain must provide more high-quality vocational training for
skilled manual work, academics and businesses say, rather than
churn out university graduates for jobs that don't exist.
In 2012, the government introduced a vocational study
programme split between classroom and work experience aimed at
16 to 24-year-olds in an attempt to emulate the high-quality
apprenticeships of Germany and Switzerland, where unemployment
rates are among the lowest in Europe.
'HANDS-ON PRACTICE'
The qualification is popular - the number of pupils enrolled
in the course has more than tripled since its introduction three
years ago to more than 16,000 and the number of companies taking
part has increased tenfold.
But Spain has a long way to go to catch up with its European
peers in offering high-quality apprenticeship schemes.
Only one percent of Spanish students as of 2012 were
enrolled in such programmes, where on-the-job learning accounts
for at least a third of training, compared to 42 percent in
Germany and a European Union average of 14 percent, according to
a report by business school IESE.
In Spain, big international companies such as Siemens
and Nestle have launched ambitious
programmes linked to the new apprenticeship scheme.
Siemens has built a training laboratory on site at its
factory on the outskirts of Madrid, complete with mock airport
suitcase conveyor belt to teach students systems maintenance,
and has two full-time staff working as tutors.
The factory has worked closely with its German parent
company to develop the programme, adding another year to the
course to bring it into line with the German equivalent and
tweaking the government model so the student follows up short
blocks of study with time on the factory floor.
"You finish studying something and then straight away you're
getting hands-on practice," said Eduardo Hernandez, 22, a
graduate from the 2014 apprenticeship scheme. He and five others
out of 11 graduates ended up getting a job with Siemens.
He assembles components for X-ray machines that are exported
around the world and gets paid 1,500 euros a month, a good
starting salary in Spain.
Yet small and medium-sized companies, struggling to emerge
from a brutal recession which bankrupted record amounts of
businesses, are less able to dedicate resources and staff to
training students, teachers and businesses say.
SMALL COMPANIES KEY
Bringing on board small companies employing nine people or
fewer - a sector which makes up nearly 90 percent of Spain's
corporate landscape - is essential for the success of the
scheme, the OECD report said.
"In Germany, apprenticeship schemes are mostly based in the
work place, but Spain does not have the industrial capacity to
absorb these students," said Cecilia Salazar, the education
representative for leftist newcomer party Podemos, which is
currently polling third behind Rajoy's party and the Socialists.
Some small Spanish companies have grouped together to share
training, such as a group of car part makers in Cantabria in
northern Spain which offers internships and training courses
linked to the new scheme.
Academics stress the importance of adapting a system
tailored to the needs of Germany's manufacturing-led economy to
the very different demands of Spain's services-based economy,
where tourism accounts for more than 10 percent of output.
"The training programmes must adapt to business needs, not
the other way round," said Jose Ramon Pin, a professor at the
business school IESE. "There's no point churning out lathe
operators if there are no jobs for them."
Back in Madrid, Heredia has returned to adult education and
is taking a course in information technology.
His earnings have gone from around 1,500 euros per month 10
years ago to around 500 euros now in unemployment benefits and
hand-outs from his parents and in-laws.
"Education to me now is essential," he said.
(Writing By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Alessandra Galloni and
Gareth Jones)