By Tracy Rucinski
| VALENCINA DE LA CONCEPCION, Spain
VALENCINA DE LA CONCEPCION, Spain, Dec 12 (Reuters) -
Spain's pre-historic burial chambers have survived invasion,
war, a long dictatorship and a property bubble which paved over
vast tracts of the country.
But the economic crisis which ended the building boom that
buried some of the country's greatest archaeological treasures
under shopping malls and new housing may also be bad news for
those hoping to provide lasting safeguards for Spain's remaining
tholos dolmens or passage tombs.
The Aljarafe region outside the city of Seville in southern
Spain, with a rich Arabic and Christian history, is believed to
house Europe's most extensive grouping of tholos dolmens, dating
back some 5,000 years.
Many of these archaeological treasures were buried under new
construction during a decade-long building craze that
swept across Spain and left 1.5 million vacant homes when it
ended.
A debt crisis ravaging Spain's economy has saved some of the
dolmens by freezing funds for construction. But the credit
crunch also means scarce money to explore these little-known
Copper Age settlements and turn them into tourist centres.
"It's as if we had a gold mine under our feet; all we need
is the investment muscle to reap the benefit. I don't see this
latent potential in any other industry or sector," Juan Manuel
Vargas, a local archaeologist said.
Vargas is head archaeologist in Valencina de la Concepcion,
a small town outside of Seville and home to many dolmens, two of
which -- La Pastora and Matarrubilla -- are open to the public
and receive about 10,000 visitors a year.
Dolmen constructions are large stones stood
upright to support a large flat boulder like a roof or gigantic
table. They were erected around Western Europe, from Ireland to
the Baltics, starting about 7,000 years ago. Human remains have
been found in or near many of them, leading to the theory that
they are tombs. In the passage dolmens, the stone structure
forms the entry way to a burial mound.
La Pastora dolmen in Valencina boasts the longest corridor
ever discovered in a passage grave in Europe, while its sister
Matarrubilla houses a stone altar inside its burial chamber
offering clues into the funerary rituals of early settlers.
Driving along a dirt road to La Pastora past
rolling hills dotted with olive trees under a brilliant sun it
is easy to imagine the centuries of civilizations who have
inhabited this mystical land. But the visitor is catapulted back
into the present upon reaching the dolmen.
The chamber sits beside a giant telecommunications tower,
and empty beer bottles are strewn inches from an archaeological
site which provided a range of ancient artifacts before
excavations were halted after the funds ran out.
"It's a problem of mentality. After seeing it every day, our
residents aren't aware of what they're living next to," Vargas
explained.
The youth are not the only ones who have failed to recognize
the historical value of the land underneath their beer bottles.
The Montelirio dolmen, a unique two-chamber structure in
neighboring Castilleja de Guzman, was nearly suffocated by plans
to build a supermarket and a retirement home.
APPARENT LEADER BURIED WITH 19 WOMEN
In 2007, archaeologists discovered the remains of what they
thought was a chieftain in Montelirio, and to their surprise, 19
women believed to have drunk a poison in a ritual to accompany
their leader on his journey to the netherworld.
The remains of the women sit in a circle in a chamber
adjacent to the bones believed to be of their chief.
"Montelirio offers important clues into these societies and
their possible burial rituals," archaeologist Vicente Aycart
said, adding: "Who knows? Maybe this was a matriarchal society
and that one man was their favorite eunuch!"
Aside from the archaeological wealth yet to be unveiled,
these little-known prehistoric sites may prove a profitable
tourism mine for a country that needs fresh growth drivers to
battle sky-high joblessness and the threat of another recession.
Economists agree that Spain would do well to draw on its
rich history and culture to promote itself as an all-season
tourism destination and fuel a sector worth about 11 percent of
gross domestic product.
"Spain has enormous opportunities to further boost cultural
tourism linked to music, history, architecture and archaeology,"
said Jose Luis Zoreda, CEO of Spanish tourist lobby Exceltur.
"But given autonomous communities' financial difficulties
right now, I don't know if this kind of investment will be on
the top of their list in 2012," he said.
Spain's indebted autonomous regions, which invested heavily
in the construction boom, are now at the heart of financial
market concerns that the country may miss its budget deficit
target and need a bailout just like Greece, Ireland and
Portugal.
Plans to create an archaeological park in Aljarafe with a
visitors' center, museum and a route taking visitors from the
dolmens to the nearby Phoenician artifacts of El Carambolo and
the Roman city Italica are at a standstill.
Once money starts to flow again, archaeologists and
non-profit associations warned that steps must be taken to
protect this triangle of ancient history while developing
controlled and sustainable tourism.
"The real gem of these places is the scientific depth that
we don't even know yet. First we need to create a cultural site.
The tourism will come later," said Jorge Arevalo, vice president
of a dolmen protection association said.
"If we don't take care of it, future generations won't be
able to enjoy it. We have a responsibility to history."
