UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BUENOS AIRES, April 20 Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said on Friday that Spain was within its rights to limit its Argentine biodiesel imports, adding that her country could use the fuel domestically.
Fernandez also said the government will not complain about the move at the World Trade Organization. The measure is being taken in retaliation for Argentina's planned takeover of energy company YPF from Spain's Repsol. (Reporting by Hilary Burke and Guido Nejamkis; Editing by Gary Hill)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.