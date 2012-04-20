UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
MADRID, April 20 Spain is planning a measure against Argentina that affects the use of biodiesel in retaliation of the Latin American country's seizure of a majority stake in oil firm YPF owned by Repsol, the government said on Friday.
Spain's industry ministry will approve the plan on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria after a weekly cabinet meeting.
Spain has threatened retaliation against Argentina's decision to expropriate 51 percent of oil company YPF from Spanish-owned Repsol. (Reporting By Paul Day and Martin Roberts; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.