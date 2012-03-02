(Adds Argentine gov't statement)

MADRID, March 1 Spain's industry minister flew to Argentina this week to cool a row between the government there and Spanish oil major Repsol, after a report Buenos Aires could seize its local unit to make it increase output.

Two sources close to the ministry said Jose Manuel Soria met his counterpart in the capital.

"The minister was in Buenos Aires on Tuesday and Wednesday and met with his counterpart in the Argentine government to try and calm tensions," said one of the sources.

Shares in Repsol's YPF unit closed up 16.8 percent in Buenos Aires on Thursday after President Cristina Fernandez finished her state of the union address without announcing any new moves against the company.

Argentina's Economy Ministry issued a statement after Fernandez's speech saying "matters related to Repsol-YPF form no part of the bilateral agenda between Spain and Argentina."

It said officials from the two countries had discussed general energy-related issues during a meeting in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

YPF, in which Repsol holds a 57 percent stake, has faced intense government pressure in recent weeks to boost its production of oil and natural gas.

Argentine government officials have accused YPF and other oil firms of overcharging for fuel. Speculation that some sectors of Fernandez's government would like to renationalize YPF has hurt its stock.

Critics in the energy sector blame government intervention and political uncertainty for discouraging investment in oil exploration.

Soria's visit coincided with that of Repsol chairman Antonio Brufau. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano in Madrid and Helen Popper in Buenos Aires; editing by Carol Bishopric)