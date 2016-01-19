MADRID Jan 19 Two high-ranking executives at
Spanish builders Acciona and FCC were arrested
as part of an investigation into irregular concessions at
state-run water contract company Acuamed, sources involved in
the matter said.
The two were among 13 people arrested after Spanish police
raided Acuamed's offices in Madrid, Barcelona and other cities
on Monday, in the latest corruption scandal over the way public
contracts were handled during Spain's boom years before its 2008
property crash.
FCC and Acciona did not confirm the arrests. Company
spokesmen said their headquarters were raided by police on
Monday as part of the investigation, which is being led by
Spain's High Court. They said they were cooperating with the
investigation.
Several executives at Acuamed have also been arrested.
Spain's Interior Ministry said on Monday 35 people would be
placed under investigation in the coming days, meaning they are
likely to have to face questioning in court.
The Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday it would request an
external investigation into Acuamed's contracts over the past
few years.
Acuamed, which comes under the Ministry of Agriculture, Food
and Environment, had fraudulently allocated building projects
and falsified certifications in order to fatten payments to
contractors, police said in a statement on Monday.
The public backlash against corruption scandals in Spain has
taken its toll on politicians, with the traditional parties on
the right and left ceding votes in an inconclusive Dec. 20
general election to newer forces campaigning hard against graft.
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Andres Gonzalez, writing by
Sarah White; editing by Susan Thomas)