MADRID Dec 10 Spain's Treasury plans to auction up to 5.5 billion euros in government paper this week, the government said on Monday.

The Treasury said it would auction between 2.5 billion euros and 3.5 billion euros of 12-month and 18-month bills on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Treasury will sell 1.0 billion euros to 2.0 billion euros of three bonds. They are an Oct. 31, 2015 bond with a 3.75 percent coupon; a July 30, 2017 bond with a 5.5 percent coupon; and a July 30, 2040 bond with a 4.9 percent coupon.