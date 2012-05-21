MADRID May 21 Spain's government has hired the consultancies Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger to audit its ailing banks, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The valuation will be carried out in two steps. Firstly, the auditors will stress test the entire sector by the end of June.

Secondly, the government will hire three independent auditors to review in detail and indvidually the banks' health.

The results will be made public within the next few months, the ministry said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing Nigel Davies)