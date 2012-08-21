MADRID Aug 21 Two Spanish government ministers
traded public barbs on Tuesday, clashing over implementation of
tough austerity measures demanded by the European Union as
Spain's borrowing costs soar, pushing it toward needing an
international bailout.
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said in an interview
that he would veto new taxes on energy firms proposed by
Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria, saying that addressing the
budget deficit was a bigger priority than energy sector reform.
"Nothing is going before the cabinet on tax policy that
isn't born in the budget ministry," Montoro said in an interview
published on Tuesday by Bloomberg. "Until I decide, this isn't
going forward, whoever announces it."
Press officers at the budget ministry were not immediately
available for comment.
Soria responded soon after Montoro's comments were made
public, telling reporters in the Canary Islands that it was up
to him to shape policies to attack an enormous deficit built up
by subsidizing renewable energy companies for years.
"Any type of proposal or measure in terms of energy reforms
corresponds to the industry ministry, though there are other
departments that deal mostly with the economy that logically
have to comment," Soria told a news conference reported by local
media.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy recently announced a 65 billion
euro cost-cutting package to try to reduce Spain's budget
deficit to 3 percent of GDP by 2014.
Spain's economy is contracting, unemployment is 25 percent
and borrowing costs are soaring, and Madrid is expected to
appeal for European aid in the coming weeks or months. It has
already requested up to 100 billion euros in aid for its
struggling financial sector.
The plan put forward by Soria included raising taxes on
electricity generation, whether nuclear, hydroelectric or
renewable, and on consumption of natural gas.
His disagreement with Montoro has been discussed in
government circles for two months.
Spanish utilities have for years been subsidised by the
central government, creating a 24 billion euro tariff deficit
that it now has to eliminate by the end of 2013.
A new regulatory framework for the energy sector was planned
for the first half of the year but has been postponed until
after the summer. Powerful lobbying against the proposed reforms
by both conventional and renewable electricity generating firms
has contributed to the delay.
The reforms are expected to account for more than 8 billion
euros of the 65 billion euro austerity package Rajoy announced
in July. A credible plan to bring the budget deficit under
control will be crucial if Spain is to gain access to a European
Central Bank bond buying programme outlined by ECB head Mario
Draghi at the beginning of August.
