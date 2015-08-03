MADRID Aug 3 Spanish air traffic controllers will suspend strikes in August to avoid disruptions in one of the busiest months for tourist arrivals, but could resume them in September, unions said on Monday.

Controllers held four days of partial strikes in June and July in protest against sanctions by airport operator Aena on 61 air controllers in Barcelona.

The USCA union representing controllers said in a statement it was yet to reach a deal with airport authorities and would decide next month whether to resume the strikes, which were held for several hours on each of the designated days. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Tom Heneghan)