UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MADRID Oct 17 Spain's bad bank could be widened beyond real estate to include non-performing consumer loans, Economy Ministry sources said on Wednesday.
The maximum size of the bad bank, set up to house toxic real estate assets from a 2008 property crash, will be 90 billion euros ($118 billion), although the final size will likely be considerably less, the sources said.
"The 90,000 figure is a maximum buffer, the final figure will be substantially smaller," one of the sources said.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts