MADRID Feb 4 Spain's so-called bad bank has
started marketing the first batch of properties seized from
troubled lenders to cleanse their books even though it is still
bogged down in internal debates and doubts over its business
plan.
The bad bank, known by its Spanish acronym Sareb, said on
Monday it was putting 13,000 properties, which were once owned
by rescued lender Bankia, up for sale.
Sareb took on 37 billion euros ($50.2 billion) worth of
troubled real estate assets -- land, foreclosed homes,
half-built developments and loans to developers -- at the end of
December from four nationalised banks, including Bankia.
The lenders received bonds in exchange, but also European
rescue funds to help rebuild their capital.
Sareb, set up as a condition of receiving that aid, has had
a stuttering start.
Key details, including the way assets will be managed and by
whom, have yet to be fixed -- so far, lenders like Bankia are
still managing the assets.
Now a business plan drawn up a few months ago, before
Spain's healthier lenders provided Sareb with start-up capital,
is being revised, the entity confirmed on Monday.
"The business plan is being adjusted because of the
evolution of the portfolio, as we now have all the details about
what it contains," a spokeswoman for Sareb said.
She added that Sareb's projected annual return on equity
target of 14-15 percent would not change as a result, nor would
any of the discounts applied to the assets when they were
transferred from the banks to Sareb.
The original business plan relied on information from
lenders dating back to the end of 2011.
Two other sources close to the process also said a revised
plan was being worked on, although they did not give details of
what aspects would change.
But doubts about the plan, from new managers appointed by
the Spanish government's bank restructuring fund FROB to run
Sareb, had already begun to surface in mid-December, one of the
sources close to the process said.
At that point private shareholders such as Santander
and other Spanish banks were in the process of
assembling capital to pump into Sareb, an asset management
company that is supposed to be less than 50 percent owned by the
state.
"The business plan was approved by everyone. Now they want
to change some of the hypotheses. They're casting doubt on the
plan," the source said.
CREDIBLE PLAN NEEDED
The European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund on Monday all urged Sareb to ensure
it had a comprehensive long-term business plan, as they reviewed
Spain's implementation of financial reforms.
"It is of the utmost importance that this plan is kept both
robust and credible, based on updated information," the EC and
the ECB said in their report.
The IMF added that Sareb needed the "robust implementation"
of servicing agreements to safeguard the value of its assets.
Several international funds, which specialise in managing
loan portfolios or housing stock, are vying for these contracts,
the source close to the process said.
For now, the likes of Bankia are still doing that work
themselves. The 13,000 properties released for sale on Monday --
mainly new builds or second-hand, completed homes, worth above
100,000 euros -- are being marketed on the website of its
property division, Bankia Habitat.
Some of the properties are designed to be second homes, in
holiday resorts on the southern Spanish coast such as Marbella
and Malaga, while others are downtown houses in main cities.
Real estate experts have warned, however, that the toughest
assets to sell will be foreclosed plots of land and half-built
projects, and loans related to these types of assets.
Sareb is also contemplating doing a more detailed analysis
of some of its assets, as these were valued as part of bigger
portfolios, two sources familiar with the situation said. This
could be done by assessing a sample portfolio, although it could
take many months.
"It took us a month to individually value 10,000 housing
assets, and that was without going to visit the properties,"
said one real estate valuations expert in Madrid, who declined
to be named. "Multiply that many times over to get to the scale
of the challenge at Sareb."
($1 = 0.7376 euros)
(Additional reporting by Laura Noonan; Editing by David Cowell)