MADRID Feb 18 Spanish banks' bad loans reached 10.4 percent of their oustanding portfolios in December, down from a record high hit the previous month, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Monday.

Loans that fell into arrears dropped to 167.4 billion euros ($223.5 billion) in December, pushing the bad loan ratio down from 11.4 percent reached in November 2012.

