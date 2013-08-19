Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
MADRID Aug 19 Spanish banks' bad loans as a percentage of total credit rose to 11.6 percent in June, the highest level on record, Bank of Spain data showed on Monday.
The ratio was up from 11.2 percent in May and has been steadily increasing since a drop-off at the end of last year when lenders transferred toxic property assets to Spain's so-called bad bank.

LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).