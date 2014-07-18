MADRID, July 18 Spanish banks' bad debts as a
percentage of total loans was 13.4 percent in May, holding
steady for the second month in a row, as both bad loans and
overall lending dropped.
Total credit in the financial system was 1.41 billion euros
($1.91 billion) in May, down from 1.43 billion euros a month
earlier, data from the Bank of Spain released on Friday showed.
Bad loans dropped to 189.5 million euros in May from 191.8
million euros in April, after hitting a record high in December.
Spanish banks forecast bad loans will peak this year as the
country pulls out of recession.
($1 = 0.7391 Euros)
