MADRID Oct 29 Spain's bad bank created to hive
off banks' property assets will reduce the capital needs of
Spanish lenders by 5 billion euros ($6.45 billion) to 6 billion
euros, Deputy Bank of Spain Governor Fernando Restoy said on
Monday.
"We estimate that it will suppose savings of between 5
billion euros to 6 billion euros," Restoy said at a news
conference.
An independent stress test of Spain's financial system
showed Spanish banks needed around 60 billion euros in fresh
capital to resist a serious economic downturn.
But because banks' bondholders will take a haircut on their
investments, some lenders hope to raise money by themselves and
assets are transferred into the bad bank, the government expects
to tap only 40 billion euros of the 100 billion euro European
credit line it sought in June.
Restoy also said the Bank of Spain was negotiating with
domestic and foreign entities to take a stake in the bad bank.