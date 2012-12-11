MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
MADRID Dec 11 BBVA, Spain's second-biggest bank, will not join domestic peers in investing around 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in the country's so-called 'bad bank', 4 sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
Santander and Caixabank will the be main private contributors with around 600 to 700 million euros each, while Sabadell and Popular will invest between 250 and 300 million euros, two of the sources said.
BBVA, Santander, Caixabank, Sabadell and Popular all declined to comment.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.