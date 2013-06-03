MADRID, June 3 Spain's bad bank, Sareb, has sold
550 homes since it started in February, and booked revenue of
500 million euros ($648 million) from real estate sales and
rentals and from managing its portfolio of credits linked to the
property sector.
Sareb was created as part of the terms of a 41 billion-euro
European rescue of Spain's weakest banks last year.
It took on 51 billion euros worth of bad loans and severely
devalued property that those banks were saddled with after a
construction bubble burst in 2008, acquiring them at steep
discounts to their book values at the time.
Sareb aims to raise 1.5 billion euros from sales this year -
a target some property investors had questioned as ambitious -
and to liquidate all of its assets within 15 years.
Sareb said in a statement that another 800 property sales
are pending closing, and that it has offers on a further 2,200
properties.
Spain's housing prices, which have sunk around 40 percent
since the country's economic and financial crisis began five
years ago, are still falling. And bankers in Spain have warned
that Sareb's assets may be so worthless that the bad bank may
need more capital if it sells at big losses.
The sales so far have been mainly done piecemeal, to
individuals, and Sareb has yet to sell any big blocks of
property to institutional investors. It is auctioning a 200
million euro portfolio - its first - in the coming weeks.
Sareb said its property portfolio includes 55,700 homes,
30,000 garages and storage spaces and 15,000 undeveloped lots,
as well as commercial property.
The bad bank is renting out 8,000 properties, which have
accounted for a quarter of the revenue that came from managing
real estate assets, Sareb said.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
