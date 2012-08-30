* Bank of Spain, FROB will control the bad bank
* Details due in November
* Government seeks to minimize impact on taxpayers
By Carlos Ruano and Jesus Aguado
MADRID, Aug 30 Spain will create a bad bank on
Friday that will need to pay Spanish banks enough for their sour
assets to make them viable without saddling the state with too
much of the debt.
The clean up of Spain's banks, saddled with 184 billion
euros in bad debt and repossessed property after the property
market crashed in 2007-2008, has been central to the deepening
euro zone debt crisis.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's cabinet will decree the
framework for the bad bank - which is to be managed by the
country's central bank and bank restructuring fund - as well as
other new rules giving the government more power to take over
ailing lenders.
All the measures are needed to comply with the conditions of
a European rescue of up to 100 billion euros for the Spanish
banking system.
Although a memorandum of understanding signed with the
European Union for the bank rescue indicated that all sorts of
bad loans and sour assets could go into the bad bank, a
government source and a parliamentary source who have seen the
draft decree told Reuters that only repossessed real estate and
loans related to the property sector would be transferred.
Another source, from the property sector, said that at least
67 bln euros in assets would go to the bad bank, and that
appraisals and transfers of the assets could take up to two
years.
The Spanish bad bank will hope to repeat the success of its
Irish equivalent, known as NAMA, which paid 32 billion euros for
property assets that had an original value of 74 billion euros,
implying a discount of more than 56 percent. Two years after it
was formed, the NAMA has begun to generate profit.
The decree creating the bad bank will go into effect
immediately, but still needs to be approved in Spain's
Parliament, where Rajoy's conservative People's Party has an
absolute majority.
There had been speculation that an international asset
manager firm would run the bad bank but the sources, and an
analyst, said it would be the central bank in the end.
"The Bank of Spain will define which risky real estate
assets are transferred to the bad bank, and how," said Enrique
Martin, a partner with International Financial Analysts, or AFI,
an independent think tank.
The real estate sector source said that the Bank of Spain
was likely to use established appraisal procedures in Spain to
determine market value and then apply a discount due to the fact
that housing prices are expected to continue to fall in Spain.
Banks have already been forced to recognize steep losses on
the assets and loans under two decrees passed earlier this year.
If they are forced to recognize even more losses they would
have to recapitalize, so Spain is trying to avoid applying too
enormous a discount to the assets when they go to the bad bank.
Housing prices have already dropped an estimated 20 percent
to 30 percent since the property market crash, and real estate
experts do not expect them to stabilize until 2014 or 2015 or
even later, which means the bad bank may have to hold on to
property for a decade or more to sell it at a profit.
DETAILS STILL UNKNOWN
Spain's regional lenders, or cajas, are most heavily exposed
to the bad property assets and some have already needed bailing
out by the state. In contrast, listed international banks
Santander and BBVA have come through the
crisis without substantial damage.
It was still unclear whether banks will be paid cash,
government bonds or receive a small stake in the bad bank, in
return for the assets they transfer, or how any profit from the
sale of the assets would be divided. The memorandum of
understanding leaves those points wide open and the draft decree
apparently does not provide detail.
According to El Pais newspaper, which said it had obtained a
draft of the decree to be approved tomorrow, the bad bank will
be a corporation that will have the power to buy and sell all
types of assets and to issue debt.
The memorandum of understanding says the valuation of the
assets should be a real economic value in the long term, but
it's not clear how that will be established given housing prices
still have more room to fall.
"What will be decreed tomorrow is the outer shell", a
lawmaker from the People's Party told Reuters. "The details will
come in the next few months, but what is clear is that the
prices the banks will receive for the assets will allow them to
be viable and there will be no cost for the taxpayer".
However, the fund will be set up with funds from the banks
rescue, that can be paid back once it enters profit.
The banks have struggled to unload any of the repossessed
property they hold, and some property market experts anticipate
that professional management of the assets will reactivate the
moribund sector.
The Bank of Spain and the government's bank restructuring
fund, or FROB, are expected to contract international asset
management firms to help find investors, as well as lawyers,
consultants, auditors and property appraisers.
"There are international funds that have been waiting 18
months trying to close deals, but they didn't complete them
because of prices. The price that is set to transfer assets to
the bad bank will be key in spurring the market," said Angel
Serrano, general director of the Spanish office of Aguirre
Newman, an international real estate consulting firm.
"It can't become just a parking space for real estate. There
has to be an active management, promotions both of commercial
and housing property," he said.