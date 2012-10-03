(Corrects details on equity part of bad bank)

MADRID Oct 3 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday that private investors would make up at least 55 percent of Spain's 'bad bank' aimed at hiving off soured property assets from banks' balance sheets.

Speaking in parliament, he said the bad bank will mostly be made up of debt, with the 10 percent equity component subscribed by private investors and the state. More details would be given in the coming days for the entity which is expected to be up and running by the start of December, he said. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Nigel Davies; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)