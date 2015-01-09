UPDATE 3-Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit - source
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds stock movement in extended trade)
Jan 9 Blackstone Group LP
* Spain's bad bank Sareb says it has sold a portfolio of non-performing loans with a nominal worth of 237 million euros ($280.02 million)
* Also says has sold Barcelona office block to Colonial for 10.4 mln euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8464 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White; Writing by Paul Day)
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds stock movement in extended trade)
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.