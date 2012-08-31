MADRID Aug 31 Spain does not see significant further losses for banks that transfer soured property assets to a bad bank to be run by the central bank, an economy ministry official said on Friday.

However, the official added that provisions made by Spanish banks earlier this year to cover losses on property assets would not be a floor for transfers to the bad bank.

The source added that public participation in Spain's bad bank, an asset management company that will take on banks' damaged property assets, will be limited to a maximum of 50 percent.