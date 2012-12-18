MADRID Dec 18 Spanish banks' bad loans rose to
11.2 percent of their outstanding portfolios in October,
reaching a fresh record high, Bank of Spain data showed on
Tuesday.
Loans that fell into arrears increased by 7.4 billion euros
($9.7 billion) from September, reaching 189.6 billion euros in
October. The rate was up from 10.7 percent in September.
Non-performing loans on the books of the country's crippled
banks have risen steadily since a decade-long property boom
ended four years ago, with the country now in its second
recession since 2009 and one in four Spaniards out of work.