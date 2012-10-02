* Comments follow signals that Spain ready to request aid
* Rajoy met regional leaders later on Tuesday
* Moody's says to announce review in October
By Paul Day
MADRID, Oct 2 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy said on Tuesday a request for European aid was not
imminent following a report the country could apply for help as
soon as this weekend.
Rajoy made the comments after meeting in Madrid with the 17
leaders of Spain's regions.
European officials told Reuters late on Monday that Spain
was ready as early as next weekend to ask the euro zone and the
European Central Bank to start buying its bonds, but Germany had
signalled it should hold off.
"If a news agency reports that we'll ask for aid this
weekend, there can only be two explanations; that the agency is
right, and knows more than I do, which is possible, or that they
are not right," Rajoy said with a smile when asked about the
Reuters' report.
"But, if it helps, and you accept that what I say is more
important than this leak, I say no (we won't ask for aid this
weekend.)"
Spain is the current focus of investor attention as Rajoy
struggles to deflate one of the euro zone's largest public
deficits while the country sinks deeper into its second
recession in three years.
The premium Spain pays on its benchmark 10-year bond eased
on Tuesday as investors focused on signs Madrid may be open to
asking for help. The Treasury faces a new test of
investor appetite on Thursday when it issues bonds maturing
2014, 2015 and 2017.
Madrid announced further belt-tightening measures for its
2013 budget on Thursday, as well saying it would detail some 43
structural reforms over the next six months.
The number of jobless in the country rose further in
September as services sector layoffs accelerated at the end of a
busy summer tourist season, suggesting one in four of the
country's workforce is now unemployed.
Tuesday's meeting between Rajoy and the country's regions
reached an accord on a fiscal consolidation path, though didn't
give any specific details on how the local authorities would
balance their public accounts.
The central and regional governments would discuss at a
future date how the country's deficit would be divided.
This year, the central government's public deficit target is
set at 4.5 percent of gross domestic product while the regions
must reduce their own shortfall to 1.5 percent of GDP. By 2014
the central government will aim for a target of 2.7 percent
while the regions will target 0.1 percent of GDP.
Shut out of international debt markets and facing debt
redemptions worth almost 16 billion euros ($20.7 billion) before
the end of the year, five of the more indebted regions have
asked for help from an 18 billion-euro fund set up by the
central government.
ONE NOTCH FROM JUNK
As investors wait for news on Spain's decision on the
European bailout, ratings agency Moody's said on Monday it will
publish a review on the country's sovereign debt, just one notch
above junk grade, sometime this month.
The agency was due to report on Spain before the end of
September, but a Moody's spokeswoman told Reuters the review was
ongoing.
"Moody's review of Spain's rating is continuing to assess a
number of factors, including Spanish banks' capital needs, the
nature and size of support mechanisms, the recently released
2013 budget plan and the consequences for the euro area's crisis
management framework of the further advancement of a banking
union," the spokeswoman said.
Moody's last cut Spain in June 2012 from A3 to Baa3.
If the agency decides to cut the rating by one or more
notches, it would remove Spain's investment grade, making it
only the second of the world's top 12 economies to have lost its
investment grade.
Standard and Poor's currently has a BBB+ rating on Spain's
sovereign, three notches above junk. Fitch rates Spain two
notches above junk, at BBB.
Standard & Poor's ratings chief for Europe, Africa and the
Middle East said earlier in September that the agency was
unlikely to cut Spain to junk in the near future because of the
ECB plan to support the country's debt prices.
The credit rating firm DBRS is in no rush to change its
Spanish rating despite the country's worsening economy because
stabilisation measures such as the European Central Bank's new
bond-buying programme could start at any point.