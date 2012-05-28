Teck Resources posts quarterly profit after year-ago loss
Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time charges of C$536 million.
MADRID May 28 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday he was in favour of modifying euro zone bailout mechanisms to allow direct bank recapitalisations.
Asked at a press conference whether he supported possible changes to bailout structures at a euro zone level, Rajoy said: "Many people are in favour of that, and I am as well."
Spain has repeatedly rejected the need for external help to fund the rescue of its troubled banking sector.
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share