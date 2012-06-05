MADRID, June 5 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos will announce on Thursday the name of the new governor of the Bank of Spain, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The plan is to announce it on Thursday," the source said, adding that three candidates remained in the race: Luis Maria Linde, Fernando Becker, and Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo.

