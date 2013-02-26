PARIS Feb 26 Banks are meeting new
international capital requirements in part by cutting back on
lending, which is a worry for the wider economy, Bank of Spain
Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Tuesday.
"Banks have achieved (tougher capital ratios) by raising
capital in the markets but also by contracting credit and
deleveraging," he told a banking conference in Paris. "This
raises a concern about the impact the regulatory overhaul may be
having on credit and growth."
The governor also said he hoped that calm would soon return
to financial markets after they were unsettled by the
inconclusive election in Italy.