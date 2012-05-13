* Spanish bank plan seen lacking key elements
* State back-up needed for extra losses
* Markets likely to be disappointed
By Sophie Sassard and Sarah White
LONDON, May 13 Spain's clean-up plan for its
troubled banks lacks some of the key ingredients that helped
other governments restore faith in their financial sectors,
restructuring experts said, pointing to a potential need for
heavier state intervention.
Madrid told lenders on Friday to put aside even more funds
against potential losses from dubious property loans, but
limited its role in the rescue to providing high-interest
financing for the weakest banks.
More explicit back-up from the government, in the form of an
insurance scheme to cover extra losses on toxic assets - akin to
one of the steps taken by Britain after the financial crisis -
might have been needed at this stage to keep the growing crisis
at bay.
"It's bad news. The plan is well-thought through but it will
disappoint the markets as the state is not backing it through
public financial guarantees on the future losses," said one
banker close to Bank of Spain and involved in the restructuring
talks.
The banker was not authorised to speak to the press, like
many of the financial experts still hoping for a role in sorting
out Spain's finances.
Spanish banks stocks fell on the government's announcement
on Friday, while Spanish country risk rose.
Madrid had initially come to terms with the idea of
providing guarantees if banks' losses were to exceed provisions,
the banker involved the talks said, adding that the euro zone's
700 billion euro ($900 billion) bailout fund - the European
Financial Stability Facility - or else the International
Monetary Fund could have provided Spain with a backstop
guarantee for the plan.
"This would have been a strong message to the markets that
EU politicians are determined to address the situation. But in
the end, the government didn't have the guts to go as far as
they should have," the banker said.
Spain has been determined to avoid calling on external
assistance like Greece and Portugal. At the same time, it is
under intense pressure to reduce its budget deficit even more
sharply, a measure which will mean more unpopular spending cuts
at home.
The government has also been at pains to assure taxpayers
they would not have to foot a huge bill to bail-out the banks -
a situation which is still a political quagmire in Britain,
where taxpayers are sitting on a loss of roughly 30 billion
pounds ($50 billion) from 2008 bank rescues.
But Spain's admission on Friday that the public cash
available to help this banking reform would be less than 15
billion euros ($25 billion) underwhelmed investors, with many
feeling that more money will still be needed.
Though state aid in this latest plan is limited, Madrid has
shown it is willing to intervene in some cases, and it took
drastic action a few days earlier to effectively take over
Bankia, one of Spain's biggest bank.
Some saw this as an inconsistent approach, which may have
fuelled hopes that the government would show greater backing for
the sector when it unveiled its grand plan - leading to a bigger
disappointment.
"It looks like a series of erratic, rushed decisions rather
than a real plan. Bankia's nationalisation came out of the blue,
all of a sudden. I think that this is partly due to the fact
that they listened to many people instead of hiring one or two
advisers," said a banker who took part in Greece's sovereign
debt restructuring.
OTHER HOLES TO FILL
No other comparable bank rescue plans have come off
perfectly, and some restructuring experts said Spain should be
cut some slack.
In Ireland, banks were forced to put their toxic loans into
a new vehicle, called NAMA, at market prices. But initial hopes
that assets would be marked down by 20 percent proved
optimistic, and the losses averaged 57 percent, requiring huge
state bailouts for the banks.
"Look at Ireland, real estate numbers are only being trusted
again now," said a financial institutions specialist at a
European investment bank.
He said the step-by-step approach by Spain - whose fourth
attempt this is to fix its banks real estate problems - was
probably a wise one, even if it meant Friday's plan was not
necessarily definitive.
But this banker and others pointed to one big hole in
Spain's latest reforms, which still needed addressing urgently.
Though Spanish banks will move towards their own version of
a "bad bank" by moving their property holdings into asset
management firms for a fire sale by the year end, there are also
worries other types of loans will start to go bad.
"Spain will still be faced with a large programme of
restructuring and refinancing corporate, small-to-medium
business and retail debt - some of which will be unviable," said
Jose de Ochoa, in the financial services team of restructuring
specialist Alvarez & Marsal in Madrid.
"The new capital and provisioning requirements will
intensify the domestic credit crunch," he added, saying an
acceleration in the sell-off of real estate assets and its
effect on prices would hit people in the pocket.
$1 = 0.6188 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Giles Elgood)