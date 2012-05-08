BRUSSELS May 8 The European Union's Competition
chief said on Tuesday it was not yet clear what measures were
being taken to assist ailing Spanish lender Bankia.
Bankia, Spain's fourth biggest bank by assets, has already
received more than 4 billion euros in Spanish government aid,
but EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said the
Commission had not yet been informed of any new decisions
concerning the lender.
"However, as far as any new decisions and measures are
conerned, it is a bit difficult for there to be any
notification, because we don't know what they are yet, those
measures."
Almunia told a briefing on state aid that the Madrid
government had undertaken to work closely with Commission
regulators "so that final decisions can be made by us within the
appropriate deadlines and as quickly as possible".
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, writing by Rex Merrifield; editing
by Sebastian Moffett)