BRIEF-Chubb says CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln – SEC Filing
* Chubb Ltd - CEO Evan G. Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing
Feb 13 Bankia SA
* Says will appeal court decision requiring bank to deposit funds to cover IPO liabilities
* Spain's High Court on Friday gave state-rescued Bankia and several former executives a month to deposit 800 million euros ($911 million) against potential liabilities related to the bank's public listing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)
* Chubb Ltd - CEO Evan G. Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing
* Aeon Mall's group operating revenue will likely rise 20% to roughly 270 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Labor Department will delay the implementation of its "fiduciary rule" by 60 days while it undertakes a review into whether the rule may hinder Americans' ability to get access to retirement investment advice, according to a filing in the Federal Register.