MADRID Feb 27 Spain's state-controlled Bankia on Friday said it would pay a cash dividend of 0.0175 euros per share in 2015 against its 2014 earnings.

It is the first time the lender, which had to ask for a 22.5-billion-euro bailout in 2012, a year after its initial public offering and two years after it was created from the merger of seven former savings banks, pay a dividend. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Jesus Aguado)