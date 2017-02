MADRID May 18 The Spanish government has hired Goldman Sachs to value Bankia and advise the economy ministry after the bank was partly taken over by the state last week, a financial and government source told Reuters on Friday.

"The government has given a mandate to Goldman (Sachs) to value Bankia and advise them," the financial source said, confirming a report on Friday in Expansion newspaper. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Julien Toyer)