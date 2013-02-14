BRIEF-Uniqa's 2016 pretax profit 225.5 mln eur, plans dividend increase
* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur
MADRID Feb 14 Spain's securities regulator said on Thursday that a suspension on trading in Bankia shares would be lifted at 1030 GMT.
Trading in the stock was suspended just before 0800 GMT, after a newspaper report said that the nationalised lender's shares would be valued at 0.01 euros each in a recapitalisation.
Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB, which controls Bankia, dismissed the report, saying it had not yet decided on a valuation. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Clare Kane)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation (TCBFC) to 'A' from 'A-'. The agency also upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of TCBFC and Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch affirmed TCBFC's Support Rating at '1', reflecting the extremely high proba
* Old Mutual Plc announces Trevor Manuel as chairman of Old Mutual Emerging Markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)