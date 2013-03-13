MADRID, March 13 Spain's Bankia on Wednesday said it had bought back mortgage-backed securities with a nominal worth of 1.2 billion euros ($1.56 billion), more than the 750 million euros it had originally offered to acquire.

Bankia expects to amortize all or part of the securities March 15, it said in a statement to the stock-market regulator. ($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Writing by Paul Day)