BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty unit signs $300 mln equity raise
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp- unit Roseland Residential Trust signs $300 million equity raise with affiliates of Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.
MADRID, March 13 Spain's Bankia on Wednesday said it had bought back mortgage-backed securities with a nominal worth of 1.2 billion euros ($1.56 billion), more than the 750 million euros it had originally offered to acquire.
Bankia expects to amortize all or part of the securities March 15, it said in a statement to the stock-market regulator. ($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Writing by Paul Day)
