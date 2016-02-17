MADRID Feb 17 Spain state-owned bank Bankia said on Wednesday it will fully compensate hundreds of thousands of small investors who bought into its ill-fated listing a year before the lender was nationalised.

The bank said it received some 1.855 billion euros ($2.07 billion) in funds from minority investors, of which 255 million euros were sold before its nationalisation in 2012.

A 1.84 billion euro provision made by the bank against the potential compensation cost will be enough to cover all compensations, the bank said. ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)