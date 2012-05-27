By Jesú;s Aguado
| MADRID
MADRID May 27 Spain may recapitalise Bankia
with Spanish government bonds in return for shares in
the bank which last week asked for rescue funding of 19 billion
euros ($24 billion), a government source said on Sunday.
Bankia could use the sovereign paper as collateral to get
cash from the European Central Bank, forcing the ECB to get
involved with restructuring Spain's banking sector, laid low by
lending to property developers in a boom that ended in 2008.
The state takeover of its fourth-largest lender, Spain's
biggest bank rescue, has intensified fears that the rising cost
of helping banks may force the euro zone's fourth largest
economy to seek an Irish-style
international bailout.
The Economy Ministry declined to comment on the matter on
Sunday. European Union authorities are expected to sign off
plans to recapitalise Bankia in June.
The Bankia rescue will affect Spain's public debt to gross
domestic product ratio and the deficit at a time when the
country has implemented growth-stifling austerity measures aimed
at bringing state debt down to Europe-agreed levels.
ECB policymakers, who have pumped over 1 trillion euros into
Europe's financial system in recent months, are resisting
pressure to do more to shore up the euro zone.
"The biggest problem here is that the ECB could object.
That's a legal issue, but technically it is posible," said Jose
Carlos Diez, economist at Intermoney Valores.
Spain's borrowing costs have risen in recent weeks as
investors fret about a possible exit of Greece from the euro
zone, making it less likely that Spain could raise cash needed
for the Bankia rescue by issuing new debt.
Spain's risk premium, as measured by the spread between
German and Spanish benchmark bonds, was hovering near 500 basis
points on Friday.
