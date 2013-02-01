MADRID Feb 1 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos has been called as a witness in a legal probe into
state-rescued bank Bankia, a legal source said on
Friday.
A small political party, UPyD, forced the High Court in July
to open an investigation into whether former chairman Rodrigo
Rato, ousted when the bank was nationalised in May, and 32 other
former board members are guilty of fraud, price-fixing or
falsifying accounts.
The bank's current chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri and
the former and current governors of the Bank of Spain will also
be called as witnesses, the source said. The lawsuit centres
around Bankia's stock market listing and its formation from
seven savings banks.
Economy Minister de Guindos will give evidence to the judge
on February 18, although because of his high government standing
he will be able to give it in writing, the source said.
He is not named in the lawsuit but will be among a number of
senior officials asked to give background on Bankia's listing
and later rescue.
Bankia's ex-chairman Rato, a former finance minister and
once head of the International Monetary Fund, has already
appeared in a private session before the judge in December,
saying he was not to blame for what happened.
Investigating judge Fernando Andreu has yet to bring charges
against anyone and could still drop the case if not enough
evidence is found.
(Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez; Writing by Sonya Dowsett;
Editing by Catherine Evans)