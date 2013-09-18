BRIEF-NZX updates on monthly shareholder metrics for February 2017
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
MADRID, Sept 18 Spain's state rescued lender Bankia is in exclusive talks with the brokerage GVC to sell its own broker affiliate as part of its efforts to shore up capital, a source involved in the deal said on Wednesday.
The sale, which the source said could be closed next week, is worth between 20 million and 40 million euros ($26.7 million-$53.4 million), according to media reports.
A Bankia spokesman declined to comment.
The lender received 18 billion euros in European aid after it was brought down by its massive exposure to a collapsed real estate market and is under pressure to sell assets and clean up its books.
($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski, Fiona Ortiz and Louise Heavens)
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
PARIS, March 5 Former French prime minister Alain Juppe, who has been widely touted to replace embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon, will make a statement to the press on Monday morning, he said in a post on Twitter.
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights issue and a structural shake-up.