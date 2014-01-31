MADRID Jan 31 Spain will next week formally
seek advisors to steer the sale of part of its 68 percent stake
in bailed out lender Bankia, a spokeswoman for the
country's bank restructuring fund FROB said on Friday.
Government and banking sources had told Reuters earlier this
month the Spanish government was considering selling a stake of
as much as 18 percent during the first quarter of this year,
aiming to start recouping part of the 22 billion euros ($29.8
billion) injected into the bank since 2012.
Bankia became a symbol of Spain's financial crisis, after
the huge losses it and other banks suffered due to a property
market collapse forced the government to take 41.3 billion euros
in European aid to rescue the country's weakest lenders.
A source with knowledge of planning at the economy ministry
and the FROB said the state would likely follow in the footsteps
of UK Financial Investments, which first sold a 6 percent stake
in Lloyds in September and is now looking at selling
more, possibly including a sale to retail investors.
At the current market price, a stake of 18 percent in Bankia
would be worth about 2.7 billion euros. Under a Europe-agreed
restructuring plan, the state has until 2017 to exit the
ownership of the bank.
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by
David Holmes)