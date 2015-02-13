* Bankia, ex-managers told to make deposit with a month

* Size of deposit comes as a relief for many investors

* Bankia says will appeal court decision (Adds Bankia appeal, shares)

By Sarah White and Julien Toyer

MADRID, Feb 13 Spain's High Court on Friday gave state-rescued Bankia and several former executives a month to deposit 800 million euros ($911 million) against potential liabilities related to the bank's public listing.

The court order is the latest step in a case that has come back in recent months to haunt the government-controlled lender, once the symbol of Spain's financial crisis, even as it returns to profit following a costly bailout.

Some former managers at Bankia, including ex-CEO Rodrigo Rato, have been under investigation on allegations of fraud as the court digs into whether the lender's 2011 stock market flotation was flawed. Rato denies any wrongdoing.

Hundreds of thousands of small-time investors including many pensioners, lost money after Bankia requested a 22.5-billion-euro government rescue less than a year later after the listing.

High Court judge Fernando Andreu said in a ruling released on Friday that an expert report, commissioned as part of the investigation, showed "categorically that the financial accounts used in Bankia's initial public offering (IPO) prospectus did not show an accurate picture of the bank."

The report could strengthen claims against the bank from investors who lost money, and Spain's government, which still owns just over 60 percent of Bankia, is now weighing who will foot the compensation bill.

Bankia and its parent group BFA, owned by the state, said on Friday they would appeal the court order to deposit the funds.

The court said Bankia and BFA have to club together with four former senior executives, including Rato, who is an ex-International Monetary Fund chief, to produce a total of 800 million euros.

The sum is equivalent to one third of the 1.8 billion euros invested in the IPO by small investors, or 600 million euros, to which a 200-million-euro cushion has been added, said the court.

The news came as a relief for many investors who had feared the bank could have to support liabilities worth up to 3 billion euros. Shares in Bankia rose 5.55 percent on Friday.

Bankia postponed the release of its 2014 annual results, as it awaits a decision on how the possible compensation bill will be split between itself and the state.

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told Reuters last week that Bankia would likely shoulder around 230 million euros while BFA would pay the rest but senior sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday no decision had yet been made. (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)