MADRID Feb 27 The board of Bankia's parent group will likely decide later on Friday on how potential compensation payments to investors who bought into the lender's ill-fated listing will be split between the state and the bank, a source familiar with the matter said.

The source also said state-controlled Bankia wanted to remove any uncertainty over those costs before publishing 2014 earnings on Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)