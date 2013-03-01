BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
MADRID, March 1 Rescued Spanish lender Bankia said on Friday it was offering to buy back up to 750 million euros ($980.5 million) of covered bonds.
The part-nationalised bank, which this week reported losses of 19.2 billion euros for 2012, said investors had until March 12 to take up the offer. Bankia, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan are managing the offer.
($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.