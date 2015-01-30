(Adds background, shares)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID Jan 30 Spanish government-controlled lender Bankia has postponed publication of its 2014 results while it awaits a decision on the potential compensation bill relating to its ill-fated 2011 public listing.

Bankia and its parent company BFA were due to report earnings on Feb. 2, but have deferred the release because it remains unclear how 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of possible liabilities relating to the flotation will be split between the two entities.

The bank was waiting for a decision by bank restructuring fund FROB, which holds the state's stake of more than 60 percent in Bankia and owns all of BFA, a spokeswoman said. She did not give a new date for the publication.

Once a symbol of Spain's financial crisis, Bankia had evolved into a sign of the country's recovery after returning to profit in 2013. But a long-running court investigation has come back to cloud the lender's future.

Banks usually have to set aside money in their accounts to cover legal bills or potential fines. Such provisions have weighed on many European banks' results in recent years after a series of mis-selling and market manipulation scandals.

Bankia listed in July 2011 but had to bailed out by the government less than a year later, wiping out investments by hundreds of thousands of small investors and pushing Spain to request a 41.3 billion euro ($47 billion) rescue from Europe.

Spain's High Court has been investigating Bankia's flotation for more than two years, though the case has yet to go to trial.

A report commissioned by the court as part of its probe alleged Bankia had presented error-strewn accounts in 2011, the year of the float.

That could strengthen complaints by many small shareholders who believe they were cheated into buying the shares, raising the prospect that Bankia might have to pay out compensation.

It had raised about 3 billion euros in the share listing. Bankia has said its parent group BFA had enough funds to cover potential litigation bills without asking for more state aid.

Sources at the bank have also insisted that its strategic plan, which involves restarting dividend payments and eventually returning to private hands, would not be derailed because of the court probe.

Bankia shares were down 2.3 percent at 1.17 euros by 0855 GMT. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Writing by Paul Day and Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer and David Holmes)