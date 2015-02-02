MADRID Feb 2 The final bill for compensating
shareholders that invested in Spanish lender Bankia's
ill-fated public listing in 2011 should range between 300
million and 500 million euros ($566 million), three sources
familiar with the matter said.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said
that Bankia and its main shareholder, the Spanish state, were
discussing a burden-sharing agreement and that a deal would be
reached "in the next few days."
However, a spokeswoman for the treasury ministry said it
"would oppose anything that would cost taxpayers money".
($1 = 0.8834 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Sarah
White)