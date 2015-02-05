(Official correction to show that Bankia's share of the
compensation payment will be 200 to 250 million euros, not 600
million euros. A corrected story follows)
MADRID Feb 5 Spanish lender
Bankia's total bill for compensating shareholders who
invested in its ill-fated public listing in 2011 will be capped
at between 200 million and 250 million euros ($287.18 million),
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.
In an interview with Reuters, De Guindos also said that the
final figure would be announced in coming days as part of a
broader agreement on how the burden would be shared between the
state-controlled bank and its parent company BFA.
"The distribution (of the compensation payment) will be made
on the basis of who owns which percentage of the capital," he
said, adding that BFA, owned by Spain's bank restructuring fund
FROB, would take on 62 percent of the costs while Bankia would
take on the remaining 38 percent.
Based on these figures, the maximum compensation outlay for
Bankia would range between 200 million to 250 million euros.
"What's important is who shoulders the first loss... The
figure that we will give will be far below Bankia's
profit-generation capacity and will be a figure that removes all
doubts."
De Guindos, who oversees the FROB, also said that he was
convinced the lender would manage to pay a dividend in 2015 and
keep racing ahead of its recovery plan despite the charge.
($1 = 0.8705 euros)
