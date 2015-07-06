MADRID, July 6 Spanish state-rescued lender
Bankia is close to selling a bad-loan portfolio worth
around 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to U.S. fund Oaktree
and British fund Chenavari, a source close to
the sale said on Monday.
"They're finalising the terms of the contract, and it could
be signed sometime this month or the beginning of August," the
source said, confirming a report in the Spanish financial
newspaper Expansion.
The portfolio includes unpaid credits such as mortgages,
mortgage-backed loans and loans to small companies.
While the source did not give the final price, the portfolio
could sell for around 250 million euros, according to Expansion.
($1 = 0.9040 euros)
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Louise Heavens)