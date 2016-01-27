MADRID Jan 27 Spain's Supreme Court on
Wednesday threw out two appeals by nationalised lender Bankia
against claims by small shareholders relating to its
2011 flotation, leaving the door open to thousands of individual
lawsuits against the bank.
Investors sued Bankia for over 800 million euros ($870
million) over allegations of fraud after their shares plummeted
in value following the lender's bailout in 2012 at the height of
the euro zone debt crisis.
"The court has rejected all the reasons behind the appeals,"
the court said.
In December, Bankia and its holding company BFA said it had
set aside almost 1.1 billion euros to cover the cost of
compensation deals.
($1 = 0.9192 euros)
