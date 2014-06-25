MADRID, June 25 Spanish banking group Bankia
said on Wednesday it had named Jose Sevilla its Chief
Operating Officer, reporting to Chairman Jose Ignacio
Goirigolzarri.
Sevilla had been managing director and de facto number two
at the group up to now, although the role of COO had not been
created.
Spanish companies and banks have recently been subject to
greater scrutiny over the issue of corporate governance after
billion-euro state rescues of banks and amid a prolonged
economic crisis which fuelled public anger.
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Tomas Gonzalez
Cobos)