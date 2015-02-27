BRIEF-Arconic board issues new letter to shareholders
* Arconic board issues new letter to shareholders; company urges shareholders to vote "for" company's nominees and governance proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Feb 27 Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB on Friday said the maximum compensation bill for investors who bought into Bankia's ill-fated share sale in 2011 was currently seen at 780 million euros ($874 million).
The FROB also said the board of Bankia's parent company BFA would decide on how the compensation costs would be split between the state and the bailed-out bank.
It added that in any case BFA had enough resources to cover the cost of any potential compensation and that no new taxpayers' money would be involved. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)
* Arconic board issues new letter to shareholders; company urges shareholders to vote "for" company's nominees and governance proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.39 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary)
CHICAGO, April 5 A group of public school districts sued Illinois on Wednesday, claiming the state was not providing adequate funding for them to comply with state-mandated learning standards.