MADRID Feb 27 Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB on Friday said the maximum compensation bill for investors who bought into Bankia's ill-fated share sale in 2011 was currently seen at 780 million euros ($874 million).

The FROB also said the board of Bankia's parent company BFA would decide on how the compensation costs would be split between the state and the bailed-out bank.

It added that in any case BFA had enough resources to cover the cost of any potential compensation and that no new taxpayers' money would be involved. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)